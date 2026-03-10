DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Poll on mind, Punjab govt indulging in freebie politics, says Saini

Poll on mind, Punjab govt indulging in freebie politics, says Saini

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses mediapersons in Chandigarh on Monday.
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of indulging in “election-time freebie politics”.

Advertisement

He claimed that people in the state are disillusioned with the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and have made up their mind to bring about a change in power in the next Assembly elections.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference here today, Saini said that people were now looking for an alternative ahead of the next poll.

Advertisement

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion.

Targeting the AAP government in Punjab over the lathi-charge and use of water cannons on women in Mohali, Saini said that on International Women’s Day, when women should have been honoured, incidents of brutality against them were witnessed in the neighbouring state. He claimed that several women were injured in the action taken against them and many are still undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Advertisement

He said in contrast, the Haryana Government organised a state-level programme in Sirsa and transferred benefits worth crores of rupees directly into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Responding to the Punjab Government’s Budget announcement of providing Rs 1,500 to women from the SC category and Rs 1,000 to other women, the Chief Minister said the AAP government is making such promises with the upcoming Assembly elections in mind.

Saini said that whether it was the earlier Congress governments or the present AAP regime, both had a history of making populist promises and distributing “freebies” during elections.

Taking a swipe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said that Kejriwal too used to make attractive announcements during elections and claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab would face a similar outcome in the next Assembly poll.

The Chief Minister said that whenever people from Punjab meet him, they complain that the state government is creating hurdles in implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, many eligible beneficiaries are unable to avail the scheme’s benefits.

He further claimed that whenever he travels to Punjab to hold public programmes, the venue is often shifted multiple times. In some places, tents at his events are torn down, while at others, JCB machines are allegedly used to dig up the ground to disrupt the programmes, he alleged.

“The government in Punjab is not functioning according to democratic principles. When Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Haryana, he is given full respect. However, I have been shown black flags at several places in Punjab though we have never allowed anyone to show black flags to him in Haryana. The people of Punjab understand everything and the government stands exposed,” Saini said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts