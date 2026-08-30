Poll panel revises SIR schedule

The Election Commission of India has again revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Haryana. As per the schedule, claims and objections can be filed till September 30. Claims and objections will be disposed of till October 28. The final electoral roll will be published on November 6.

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State Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas said the commission has revised the dates keeping in view the interests of the voters of the state. The extension will provide relief to eligible citizens who, for any reason, could not file a claim or objection relating to the electoral roll within the stipulated period.

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If the name of any eligible person is not included in the electoral roll, a claim for inclusion of the name can be submitted through Form 6, along with the requisite documents and declaration. So far, 87,262 Form 6 applications have been received.

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The commission has so far issued 41,59,707 notices, while 21,98,288 objections have been disposed of.

For any information or assistance, citizens may contact their BLO or the offices of the ERO/AERO. Information can also be obtained through the ‘Book a Call’ facility on the ECINET app or through voter helpline 1950.