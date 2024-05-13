Poll readiness reviewed

Sonepat: General Observer Manjula N on Sunday convened a meeting with officials at the Mini-Secretariat here on Sunday. At the meeting, she reviewed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. She said conducting the elections in a peaceful and impartial manner is their duty. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar and other officials were also present at the meeting. She also reviewed the complaints on the toll-free number 1950 and Cvigil App She directed officials to resolve the complaints on priority. She also told the officials to implement the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. PAGE 2

