Poll readiness reviewed

Sonepat: General Observer Manjula N on Sunday convened a meeting with officials at the Mini-Secretariat here on Sunday. At the meeting, she reviewed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. She said conducting the elections in a peaceful and impartial manner is their duty. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar and other officials were also present at the meeting. She also reviewed the complaints on the toll-free number 1950 and Cvigil App She directed officials to resolve the complaints on priority. She also told the officials to implement the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. PAGE 2
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery