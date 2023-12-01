‘Poll results to set tone for Congress’s awareness drive’

Rohtak, November 30
Senior Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda today said the results of the Assembly polls in five states will set the tone for the Jan Jagran Abhiyan (public awareness campaign) that the party’s national general secretary, Kumari Selja, will hold in Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He expressed confidence that the Congress party will form the government in all five states.
He added, “The campaign in Rohtak district will be launched with public meetings in various villages of the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment. I have already started visiting those villages to interact with the residents. They will play an important role in consolidating the party base across the state.”
