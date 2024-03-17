Polling for all 10 LS seats, Karnal Assembly segment on May 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Polling for all 10 Lok Sabha (LS) seats in Haryana and byelection to the Karnal Assembly segment will take place on May 25. The Election Commission of India today announced the seven-phase poll schedule for the Lok Sabha poll, with elections in Haryana falling in phase 6. The counting will be held on June 4.

In 2019, the BJP had won all 10 LS seats, and is hoping to repeat the performance. It has already announced candidates for six seats and recently replaced the CM to mitigate anti-incumbency and dropped the JJP from the government.

On the other hand, the Congress-AAP alliance is counting on the anti-incumbency factor and farmers’ unrest against the BJP government.

The BJP had bagged 58 per cent of the vote while the Congress could gather 28 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

State Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has informed that the state has added 23 lakh new voters in the past five years. In Haryana, a total of 1.98 crore voters will be eligible to participate in these elections. The maximum voters are in the 30-39 age group at 46.36 lakh, followed by 39.51 lakh (40-49 age group) and 39.27 lakh (20-29 age group). The number of voters in the 18-19 age group is 3.63 lakh, including 1.2 lakh female voters, who will be participating in the electoral process for the first time. Similarly, the number of voters in the age group of 100-109 is 10,759. There are 41 voters above the age of 120, of which eight voters are from Gurugram.

Agarwal said the final publication of the voter list was done on January 22. The list had been made available to representatives of all parties.

To ensure no violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the General Election, the Election Commission has developed the C-Vigil app, which would function as the “third eye” of the commission. Any reports of malpractice can be updated on the app, and the reporter’s identity would remain confidential. Any citizen can report violations of the poll code by providing photos, audios, and videos via their mobile phones.

