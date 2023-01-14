 Haryana Pollution board cracks down on illegal ready mix plants : The Tribune India

Haryana Pollution board cracks down on illegal ready mix plants

The HSPCB authorities have identified three ready mix plants in Yamunanagar.



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 13

After the raid of the CM flying squad, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has come down heavily on illegal ready mix concrete plants.

The HSPCB authorities have identified three ready mix plants in Yamunanagar district, which were being run without obtaining consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) from the pollution board.

Units covered under green category

These units are covered under the green category as per the latest consent procedure issued by the HSPCB. As per the orders of the HSPCB, the units falling under the green category require to obtain CTE and CTO from the board. Naresh Sharma, AEE, HSPCB, Yamunanagar.

The HSPCB authorities have issued show-cause notices for the closure.

According to information, a team of the CM flying squad had raided several ready mix plants in Yamunanagar district on January 6, 2023.

The team took action against the plants that were found operating in violation of norms.

As per the available information, after the raid of the squad, the HSPCB authorities issued show-cause notices to the owners of three ready mix plants for their closure under Section 33-A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Section 31-A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 on January 11, 2023.

“Three ready mix plants are engaged in the manufacturing of ready mix concrete. Therefore, these units are covered under the green category as per the latest consent procedure issued by the HSPCB. As per the orders of the HSPCB, the units falling under the green category require to obtain CTE and CTO from the board,” said Naresh Sharma, Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar.

As per available information, the authorities of the HSPCB found that those units were being operated without obtaining the CTE and CTO from the board in violation of Sections of Water and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts.

These units allegedly did not install air pollution control measures for treatment of air emissions to meet the prescribed standers of discharge for such type of emissions.

Sharma further said the said units had to reply of the show-cause notices within 15 days.

“In case, the owners of those units fail to comply with the deficiencies within the stipulated period, it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in this regard. Thereafter, further action will be taken against the said units,” added Sharma.

No consent to establish or operate

  • Three ready mix plants were found being run without obtaining consent to establish and consent to operate from the pollution board
  • The HSPCB authorities have issued show-cause notices for the closure of these units

