Haryana pollution board issues notice to Murthal eateries

Panipat, January 30

Only three big hotels/restaurants in Murthal have obtained consent to operate (CTO) from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), while others are violating pollution norms. Now, the Regional Officer (RO), HSPCB, has issued show-cause notices to 19 hotels/restaurants and also issued closure notices to around 10 hotels/restaurants at Murthal.

This was revealed in an RTI reply sought by a Delhi-based environmentalist, who asked the details of 22 big hotels and restaurants from the HSPCB, status of the consent to establish (CTE), CTO and hazardous waste management (HWM) consent from the board. He had also asked about the number of hotels that had established effluent treatment plant (ETP) and sewage treatment plant (STP), and the fuel they used and also how many hotels had installed electromagnetic flow meters.

The HSPCB, in its reply, said only three hotels out of 22 had the valid CTO, while only three hotels/restaurants had established their own STP and installed flow meters at the outlet. However, over 100 eateries were operational on both sides of the NH-44 in Murthal area of Sonepat. Only three hotels had valid CTO, while 19 were violating pollution norms, alleged the activist. Even the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had already directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to close restaurants and roadside eateries at Murthal, which were violating environmental norms.

The NGT had also ordered that all roadside dhabas/ eateries/restaurants need to be made to manage their liquid and solid waste and maintain general hygienic conditions. Virender Punia, Regional Officer (RO), Sonepat, said an inspection was carried out recently in the Murthal area. Show-cause notices had been served on 19 hotels and dhabas, while closure orders had been served on eight dhabas.

