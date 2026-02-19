DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Pollution board officer held while taking bribe

Pollution board officer held while taking bribe

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:42 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a local official of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh in lieu of issuing ‘Consent to Operate’ certificate.

Advertisement

“A Delhi-based complainant, who is an advocate authorised to handle the affairs of a company set up in Chuliana village, reported that the company required a “Consent to Operate” certificate for the year 2026-27 from the HSPCB regional office in Rohtak. In return for issuing the certificate, the accused Manjeet, AEE at the office, demanded a bribe of Rs 1,50,000, which was later settled at Rs 1,25,000,” said spokesman of the bureau.

Advertisement

He maintained that after verifying the complaint, a raiding team was constituted to lay a trap. Acting on a planned operation, the team caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe at his office.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts