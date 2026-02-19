Pollution board officer held while taking bribe

A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a local official of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh in lieu of issuing ‘Consent to Operate’ certificate.

“A Delhi-based complainant, who is an advocate authorised to handle the affairs of a company set up in Chuliana village, reported that the company required a “Consent to Operate” certificate for the year 2026-27 from the HSPCB regional office in Rohtak. In return for issuing the certificate, the accused Manjeet, AEE at the office, demanded a bribe of Rs 1,50,000, which was later settled at Rs 1,25,000,” said spokesman of the bureau.

He maintained that after verifying the complaint, a raiding team was constituted to lay a trap. Acting on a planned operation, the team caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe at his office.