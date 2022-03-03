Pollution board order on random inspections

Panipat, March 2
The Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), today directed officials of all districts to conduct random inspection across the state to eliminate the identified single-use-plastics (SUPs) items and strictly implement the Plastic Waste Management Rule, 2016.
The Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), has directed all state pollution control boards and pollution control committees to completely eliminate the SUPs in the country from July 1 across the states in its orders on February 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations