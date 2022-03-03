Pollution board order on random inspections

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 2

The Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), today directed officials of all districts to conduct random inspection across the state to eliminate the identified single-use-plastics (SUPs) items and strictly implement the Plastic Waste Management Rule, 2016.

The Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), has directed all state pollution control boards and pollution control committees to completely eliminate the SUPs in the country from July 1 across the states in its orders on February 1.