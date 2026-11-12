Pollution board slaps Rs 20.63-lakh penalty on Panchkula hotel for STP violations

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 20.63 lakh on Welcomhotel Bella Vista in Panchkula for violating pollution control norms, including unsatisfactory operation of its sewage treatment plant (STP), with key monitoring equipment found non-functional during an inspection.

The upscale accommodation, located in Sector 5, had earlier been directed to pay Rs 30.94 lakh. However, the pollution board subsequently revised the penalty to Rs 20.63 lakh following proceedings before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

During an inspection conducted on July 4, 2022, the pollution board found that the logbook for treated effluent was not being maintained, the flow meters installed at the inlet and outlet of the STP were non-functional, and the pH meter was also not working. The STP was found to be operating unsatisfactorily.

Further, samples collected from the inlet and outlet of the STP were found to have biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD) and total suspended solids (TSS) levels exceeding the prescribed standards, according to the laboratory analysis report dated July 14, 2022.

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The board issued a show-cause notice to the hotel on July 26, 2022, under Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, proposing the closure of the unit and the imposition of environmental compensation. However, the hotel's reply was found unsatisfactory.

The environmental compensation was calculated for a period of 165 days.

The original compensation order was challenged before the NGT, which set it aside on April 8, 2024, citing the failure to properly consider the hotel's reply and provide it with an adequate opportunity of hearing. The tribunal also raised concerns over the calculation of the compensation.

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Following fresh proceedings and providing the hotel an opportunity of hearing, the pollution board issued a revised order on October 15, 2026, fixing the environmental compensation at Rs 20.63 lakh.

The matter was subsequently brought before the NGT again through an execution application. On November 5, the tribunal held that the pollution board had complied with its earlier directions by passing a fresh order and disposed of the proceedings. It clarified that the hotel was at liberty to challenge the revised compensation through an appropriate legal remedy.

The pollution board has warned that failure to deposit the amount within the stipulated 30-day period could invite further action against the hotel.