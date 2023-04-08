Pollution board tells poultry farms to obtain consent to operate

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 7

Tightening the noose around poultry farms, operating without consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO), the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Karnal Regional Office, has issued notices to over 50 farms. They have been directed to obtain these consents within 15 days or action would be recommended against them to the higher authorities.

As per an official, the step has been initiated in compliance with the directions of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which formulated new guidelines for poultry farms, making CTO and CTE mandatory January 1 onwards, for farms handling more than 5,000 birds.

These consents are mandatory under the Water Act, 1974 and the Air Act, 1981 in compliance with the NGT order, said SK Arora, Regional Officer, HSPCB.

There are over 200 poultry farms in the district, of them 15 have obtained these consents and 11 have applied for them, he added.

“We are conducting a survey to check for violations. Closure action has been taken against 13 poultry farms and notices have been issued to over 50. The survey is underway and more notices will be issued to violators. We will strictly enforce the environmental norms and take action against the violation of water, air and soil standards statutorily laid down,” said Arora.

“All poultry farms, who have not obtained the consents from the HSPCB so far, will have to apply on the online portal,” added Arora.