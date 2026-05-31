Haryana Pollution board to monitor emissions online from June 1

To keep tabs on industries violating pollution norms, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has decided to monitor emission 24x7 online from June 1.

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The HSPCB has constituted a special cell at its headquarters and would monitor pollution through Online Continuous Emission/Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) installed in industries.

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Yogesh Kumar, member secretary of the HSPCB, informed to industrialists of three districts — Sonepat, Panipat and Karnal — about the move during a seminar organised by the Haryana Environment Management Society (HEMS).

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He warned the industrialists that stern action would be initiated against those found tampering with the OCEMS and effluent treatment plants (ETPs).

Yogesh said 14 districts of Haryana were in the National Capital Region (NCR) and were bound to follow the norms to curb pollution. He advocated the installation of Air Pollution Control Device (APCD) and said rules made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had to be followed by industrialists.

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Yogesh assured the industrialists to resolve their problems on priority basis. He also pulled up the industrialists for discharging untreated effluent through tankers in drains or open fields, especially in Panipat, Sonepat and Gharaunda.

Soon a mechanism would be launched under which tankers involved in discharging effluents into water bodies and open fields would be seized, he said, adding that groundwater had turned red in several villages of Panipat and Karnal.

“The Yamuna Action Plan (YAP) has been made and Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring it regularly. The main motive is to have pollution-free Yamuna and industrialists should support this initiative,” he said.

Bhim Rana, chairman of the HEMS, said, industrialists were worried over surprise checking conducted by the CPCB officials.