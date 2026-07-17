Pollution control board chief orders stricter vigil on sewage treatment

Vinay Kumar Singh, chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, has directed officials across departments to ensure the effective functioning of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent untreated sewage and industrial effluents from entering drains that eventually flow into the Yamuna.

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Addressing officials at a recent review meeting, Singh said, "Efforts are being made by the government to ensure that the majority of projects under the Yamuna Action Plan are completed by 2027 itself. Intensive monitoring is being done at the level of Chief Secretary, Haryana."

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He said, "The Haryana Government is working along with the Union government and other adjoining states to ensure that untreated effluent is not discharged in Yamuna through drains in 2028."

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As per sources, the state's efforts to make the Yamuna pollution-free are being monitored regularly by senior authorities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Nayab Singh Saini.

An official, requesting anonymity, said a recent meeting reviewed the progress of projects under the Yamuna Action Plan. These include construction of new STPs, upgrade of existing facilities and establishment of CETPs. The objective is to complete these projects so that pollution entering the Yamuna, particularly before it reaches Delhi, is substantially reduced by December 2027.

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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board had prepared a dedicated Yamuna Action Plan in November last year to curb the discharge of untreated domestic sewage and industrial waste into 11 major drains flowing through different districts before joining the river.

Mapping carried out by nodal officers has revealed significant volumes of untreated wastewater in several drains. The Dhanaura drain carries about 105 million litres per day of effluent, of which 66 million litres remain untreated. Drain Number 2 carries 224.9 million litres per day, including 43.9 million litres of untreated effluent. Drain Number 6 receives 170 million litres daily, with 60 million litres untreated.

Similarly, the KCB drain carries 57.6 million litres per day, including 17.6 million litres of untreated wastewater. Leg-2 drain receives 179 million litres daily, with around 50 million litres untreated, while Leg-3 carries 282 million litres, including 55 million litres of untreated discharge. Officials reported no change in the status of Budhiya Nala and Gaunchy drain.