Pollution Control Board runs awareness campaign ahead of Diwali in Narnaul

Acting on the instructions of the Haryana Government, the local officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board organised a special information, education and awareness campaign to check air pollution by curbing the use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali at Narnaul on Thursday. As part of the campaign, billboards carrying the message “Say no to firecrackers” were installed across the city.

The idea behind the drive was to tell residents about the rising pollution during the festive season so that they could understand the gravity of the situation and shun the use of crackers on Diwali.

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The board ran its campaign at crowded locations like the local bus stand, Civil Hospital, post office and DC office etc to ensure that the message reached as many people as possible.

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As part of the drive, board officials Nikhil Yadav (Assistant Environmental Engineer) and Gaurav Kakoria (Scientist-B) also organised an awareness programme at the Government Secondary School in Naseebpur.

During the event, the students were informed about the harmful effects of fire-crackers’ smoke and noise on human health.

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The officials explained that firecrackers not only polluted the air, but also had an adverse impact on animals and birds. The hazards of noise pollution were also discussed in detail.

The schoolchildren were encouraged to celebrate the festival of lights with traditional earthen lamps (diyas) which were part of our culture and safe for the environment.

The board officials clarified that firecrackers could be used only on November 7 and 8.

“Only green crackers will be permitted, and these can be burst only during the designated hours of 6 to 7 am and 8 to 10 pm,” the officials said, warning that bursting the firecrackers outside this time limit will be a violation of the rules.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the orders passed by the Supreme Court, Mahendragarh District Magistrate Anupama Anjali has issued an order under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, laying down rules for the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the district.

The District Magistrate clarified that Mahendragarh district was part of the National Capital Region (NCR), therefore only green fire-crackers certified by the CSIR-NEERI and PESO would be sold and used in the district.