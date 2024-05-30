Pollution control board seals Yamunanagar factory

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 29

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar, has sealed Ready Mix Concrete Plant, situated at Khajuri village of the district.

The plant was being run without obtaining the consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) from the HSPCB.

The plant makes a mixture of sand, ‘bajri’ and cement to make concrete roads and buildings.

Abhijeet Singh Tanwar, Assistant Environment Engineer of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said a field officer had visited this plant on February 27.

He said the plant was found operating illegally without obtaining the CTE and the CTO from the board in violation of Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Sections 21/22 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

“A show-cause notice for closure was issued to the unit by Virender Singh Punia, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, on March 15, 2024, but the unit has not submitted a reply,” said AEE Abhijeet Singh Tanwar.

“Keeping in view the above facts and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 33-A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, it is hereby ordered to close down the operation of the said unit by sealing its plant/machinery along with disconnection of the electricity supply and water supply of the said unit,” reads the order passed by P Raghavendra Rao, Chairman, HSPCB, recently.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution #Yamunanagar