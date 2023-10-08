Poor air quality: 5 Haryana towns figure on national list

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 7

Of 14 cities with poor air quality recorded yesterday in the country, as per the data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released today, Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Kaithal from Haryana are there.

The air quality was recorded to be poor with the air quality index (AQI) recording the average particulate matter 2.5 at 266 in Ambala, 265 in Bahadurgarh, 260 in Yamunanagar, 221 in Kurukshetra, and 219 in Kaithal. On the other hand, the air quality in Jind (161), Gurugram (172), Hisar (101), Sirsa (104), Faridabad (198), Karnal (166) and Sonepat (162) were in moderate category, while the air quality in Panipat was satisfactory.

The air quality index in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. The HARSAC has reported 222 stubble-burning incidents in the state till October 7. While the air quality in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts were in moderate category on Friday, it turned poor on Saturday for the first time in the season. Environmental experts said that besides paddy stubble burning, the change in climatic condition was a major contributing factor towards the current situation.

Regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Kurukshetra, Nitin Mehta said “There were not many cases of stubble burning in the district yesterday, but still the air quality has turned poor. Present climatic conditions and slow winds are major contributors to the situation. A meeting had been held in the district a couple of days back and the chairman of the HSPCB had issued directions to take strict action in case of stubble burning.”

Regional Officer, HSPCB, in Ambala Ajay Kumar Malik, said “Stubble burning, dew factor in the morning and evening, and the lower wind speeds in northern India have exacerbated the air quality. Other factors like road dust or heavy construction activities were not an issue here. If the winds turn favourable, the air quality will improve. The agriculture department is also issuing challans to the farmers who set the stubble ablaze.”

2 FIRs for farm fires in Ambala

In Ambala, stubble burning has been confirmed at 25 locations during inspections, and two FIRs registered in this regard. Meanwhile, in Kurukshetra, farm fires were detected at 70 locations.

