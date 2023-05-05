Poor condition of road poses risk to commuters

DESPITE paying taxes, Gurugram residents continue to struggle for basic infrastructure. The road separating Sectors 83-84 is teeming with big potholes. This road is especially dangerous for two-wheeler drivers. Many delivery boys have been injured while driving here in the past. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have not repaired this road. — Omveer Singh, Gurugram

No end to parking woes in ambala city

Commuters park vehicles close to the white line near Old Sessions Court in Ambala City to buy fruit and other items as several vendors are stationed there. This results in blocking of the pedestrian route and frequent traffic snarls. The authorities concerned should set the things right, keeping in view the inconvenience caused to the public. — Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Zirakpur, mohali lack bus stands

IT is indeed shocking that cities like Mohali and Zirakpur don't have bus stands. The government has allowed luxury malls, five star hotels and upscale condominiums there but has forgotten bus stands for ordinary people. In Zirakpur, people have to stand in the scorching sun on the roadside to board buses, which often don't halt. The administration should build bus stands at both places to facilitate ease of travel. — Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]