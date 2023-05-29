Poor development during BJP-JJP rule, alleges Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 28

Congress Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda today alleged that the nine years of governance by the BJP in Haryana had “taken the state off the track of development and made it a den of corruption”.

Addressing workers, meeting in Sirsa district, Deepender said every section in Haryana was fed up with this government. “The BJP JJP alliance has turned out to be a coalition to loot the resources of the state”.

He said, “Haryana, which was considered number one in the welfare schemes for the poor in development, has lagged in development and reached number one in unemployment. Around two lakh government posts are lying vacant and whatever little recruitment that took place, fell victim to scams. Permanent jobs were converted into temporary recruitment through Kaushal Nigam, Agniveer schemes.”