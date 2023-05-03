Poor drainage leads to waterlogging

AFTER every downpour, a large number of roads and localities in the city become victims of waterlogging due to the lack of a robust and well-developed stormwater drainage system. Despite huge funds being spent every year on the clearing of silt and garbage, the poor drainage system continues to plague the civic infrastructure of the city. SK Sharma, Faridabad

Absence of garbage bins in Ambala Defence colony

THE dumping of garbage along Defence Colony in Ambala is a common sight. The Municipal Corporation should take action against these defaulters and work to build civic sense and responsibility towards cleanliness. The authorities also need to provide an adequate number of garbage bins and ensure their regular clearance to promote cleanliness and hygiene in the area. Colonel RD Singh (retd), Ambala

Auto-rickshaw drivers flout traffic rules

THOUSANDS of auto-rickshaws plying in Rohtak city have become a significant nuisance for residents due to the operators’ violation of traffic rules and pollution control norms. The frequent disruptions to the flow of traffic also increase air and noise pollution. The authorities concerned must rein in the operators and promote a cleaner and safer environment for the residents. Madan Lal, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]