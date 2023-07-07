 Poor drainage leads to waterlogging : The Tribune India

  • Poor drainage leads to waterlogging
Poor drainage leads to waterlogging

The poor drainage system in the Sector 9 main market in Ambala City is causing worry among the public. The sewers have not been adequately cleaned, leading to water stagnation and wild growth in the area. Despite repeated requests by the people, the MC authorities have not taken necessary action. With the anticipation of more rain, it is crucial for the district administration to acknowledge and resolve the issue before the situation worsens. Gian P Kansal, ambala city

Deterioration of Panipat road

The main road in Sector 24, which connects the Panipat city to Ugrakheri village, has deteriorated and is causing great inconvenience to local residents. The road is filled with big potholes, resulting in daily hardships for commuters. Despite the significant number of people who commute through this road, their genuine concerns have not been taken into account. It is essential for the authorities concerned to prioritise and address this issue promptly. Sanjay Kumar, panipat

Parking woes in Karnal

Car parking has become a significant problem in Karnal city, with residents facing difficulties in finding parking space in markets and sector areas. Although the administration has designated some parking spaces, they are insufficient to meet the demand. To address this issue, it is recommended that the administration constructs multi-storeyed parking facilities to accommodate the growing parking needs of the city. Rajesh Sharma, karnal

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

