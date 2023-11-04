Poor drainge in Faridabad colony

The problem of waterlogging caused by accumulated sewage on roads and streets due to blocked sewerage has become quite common in the Parvatiya Colony of Faridabad. The stagnant dirty water on the streets exposes the civic body’s inability to maintain cleanliness in the area. The officials must take immediate action to ensure that the drainage is cleaned and maintained frequently.
Neeraj Sharma, Faridabad
Traffic congestion in Dadri irks commuters
The frequent traffic jam on the Delhi bypass road in Dadri city has become a routine affair as it is daily used for the transportation of mining materials by heavy vehicles from Mahendragarh district. Trucks lined in long queues on both sides of the road creates trouble for commuters, especially local residents, who have to wait for longer hours to reach their destination owing to the regular traffic jams. A ring road should be constructed for the heavy vehicles to ply so as to ease the traffic congestion in the city.
Rajesh Panwar, Dadri
Overflowing sewers in Hisar
Residents of Shyam Lal Dhani in Hisar are compelled to live under insanitary conditions in the area following the overflowing of sewers, leading to the accumulation of dirty water on the streets. The stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Not only it emits foul smell, but also poses a serious health hazard to the local residents. The civic body must resolve the problem at the earliest.
Harish, Hisar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
128 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home
Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...