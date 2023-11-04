Poor drainge in Faridabad colony

The problem of waterlogging caused by accumulated sewage on roads and streets due to blocked sewerage has become quite common in the Parvatiya Colony of Faridabad. The stagnant dirty water on the streets exposes the civic body’s inability to maintain cleanliness in the area. The officials must take immediate action to ensure that the drainage is cleaned and maintained frequently.

Neeraj Sharma, Faridabad

Traffic congestion in Dadri irks commuters

The frequent traffic jam on the Delhi bypass road in Dadri city has become a routine affair as it is daily used for the transportation of mining materials by heavy vehicles from Mahendragarh district. Trucks lined in long queues on both sides of the road creates trouble for commuters, especially local residents, who have to wait for longer hours to reach their destination owing to the regular traffic jams. A ring road should be constructed for the heavy vehicles to ply so as to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

Rajesh Panwar, Dadri

Overflowing sewers in Hisar

Residents of Shyam Lal Dhani in Hisar are compelled to live under insanitary conditions in the area following the overflowing of sewers, leading to the accumulation of dirty water on the streets. The stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Not only it emits foul smell, but also poses a serious health hazard to the local residents. The civic body must resolve the problem at the earliest.

Harish, Hisar

