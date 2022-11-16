Poor garbage disposal in Faridabad

Heaps of garbage, including plastic and non-disposable waste items can be seen at various places even as civic officials claim to be spending crores of rupees each month on the disposal of solid waste. Stray animals can be seen roaming around the waste. As the garbage is not managed regularly, these areas become breeding grounds for disease-causing bacteria. The authorities concerned must address this issue at the earliest.
Ashok Gulati, Faridabad
Simian scare in Rohtak
RESIDENTS of Rohtak are facing attacks by troops of monkeys while the local municipal authorities continue to be in a state of deep slumber. The monkeys not only attack the residents on streets and roads, but also enter their houses, take away fruits and other eatables and damage household articles. It has forced the residents to live in constant fear of being attacked. Payal, Rohtak
Night shelters needed for homeless in narwana
IT was despairing to see beggars, labourers, rickshaw pullers and other homeless people sleeping outside closed shops and shivering in cold. They had not covered themselves with proper clothes and blankets. These people must be provided with night shelters so that they could comfortably sleep through cold nights. The local authorities must attend to it on priority and offer relief to the homeless. RAMESH GUPTA, Narwana
