HEAPS of garbage can be spotted at various locations in the city. Garbage can be seen scattered along roads, and stray animals feeding on it. Poor garbage management in Kurukshetra might welcome a flood of diseases. The MC authorities must ensure civic hygiene.

SURAJ KAMAL, Kurukshetra

Road demands widening and repair

THE road leading from Church Chowk to Kanhaiya City is damaged, due to which two-wheeler drivers have become prone to accidents. Also, the road is narrow, not offering much space for the movement of four-wheelers and two-wheelers simultaneously. The authorities concerned have been repeatedly requested for the widening and repairing of the road, but to no avail. SHAKTI SINGH, Karnal

Haphazard parking leads to traffic jams

HAPHAZARD parking of vehicles on the main roads of the city has added to the problem of traffic congestion. Though the MC authorities have demarcated parking space, residents park their vehicles on the road, hindering traffic movement. The traffic police must issue challans against violators, and the local authorities offer a permanent solution for the ever-existing problem.

SANDEEP KHATRI, Rohtak

