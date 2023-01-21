HEAPS of garbage can be spotted at various locations in the city. Garbage can be seen scattered along roads, and stray animals feeding on it. Poor garbage management in Kurukshetra might welcome a flood of diseases. The MC authorities must ensure civic hygiene.
SURAJ KAMAL, Kurukshetra
Road demands widening and repair
THE road leading from Church Chowk to Kanhaiya City is damaged, due to which two-wheeler drivers have become prone to accidents. Also, the road is narrow, not offering much space for the movement of four-wheelers and two-wheelers simultaneously. The authorities concerned have been repeatedly requested for the widening and repairing of the road, but to no avail. SHAKTI SINGH, Karnal
Haphazard parking leads to traffic jams
HAPHAZARD parking of vehicles on the main roads of the city has added to the problem of traffic congestion. Though the MC authorities have demarcated parking space, residents park their vehicles on the road, hindering traffic movement. The traffic police must issue challans against violators, and the local authorities offer a permanent solution for the ever-existing problem.
SANDEEP KHATRI, Rohtak
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
