Panipat: Poor maintenance of historical Hali park & lake irks residents

Panipat, September 11

The project for the revival of the historical Hali park and lake, which was announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in December 2014, has failed to meet its deadline.

Public money wasted The park appears to look more like a forest because of the unwanted grass that has grown. We are irritated by the fact that public money has been wasted on this project and nobody cares to do anything about it. Suresh Ralhan, daily walker Will not be able to fill lake during flood season We filed a request with the Irrigation Department for access to the canal in April this year. We laid an 18-inch long pipe to direct water from the canal to the lake. As the process demands a one-day canal shut off, the department would not allow that during the flood season. Ajay Chhokkar, Junior Engineer, Panipat MC

Broken tiles of Hali Lake in Panipat. Tribune photos

It was to be completed in August 2019 but has been delayed by three years. Long wild grass, dry Hali lake, poor maintenance of the park and open air gym equipment, irk residents.

The Panipat Municipal Corporation (MC) had allotted the tender and released the work order in January 2018 to Jai Shree Balaji Construction company. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 23.40 crore for which a sum of Rs 23.30 crore to the construction company allotted at once.

The running/jogging track is in a battered condition while the Hali lake has dried up. The park is in need of proper repair and maintenance. One of the daily walkers, Suresh Ralhan, said: “The park appears to look more like a forest because of the unwanted grass that has grown. We are irritated by the fact that public money has been wasted on this project and nobody cares to do anything about it.”

Vikram Chauhan, an industrialist, said he had been regularly visiting Hali park for 40 years. “Since a few years, owing to zero maintenance, the park has become a zoo and all sorts of stray animals and snakes can be seen here. The project has been a total waste of taxpayers’ money,” he added.

Advocate Manoj Tehri, Vikas Chugh, Deepak Narang, Jai Bhagwan, Sandeep Dudeja and Rajkumar Bathla, who have been regular visitors to the park, said the open air gym equipment had collapsed. They were forced to do yoga and exercise on the tall grass, they added.

Ajay Chhokkar, Junior Engineer, Panipat MC said: “We filed a request to the Irrigation Department for access to the canal in April this year. We laid an 18-inch long pipe to direct water from canal to the lake. As the process would demand a one-day canal shut off, the department would not allow that during the flood season that lasts till September 30.”

