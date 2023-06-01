Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Poor maintenance of park

THE park located near the HSVP office and official residential quarters on service lanes near Manav Chowk, is ill-maintained. The missing grills and tree guards lying around fully-grown trees give it a dismal appearance. The park is frequented by hundreds of families from nearby colonies and hawkers. The MC authorities need to take note of this issue and take swift action to improve the park’s condition. Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Roads dug up, debris not cleared

ROADS were dug up across the town about a year ago to erect steel poles, but the debris was not removed, causing great inconvenience to residents. It is surprising that no action has been taken by the authorities concerned to address this issue. We urge the authorities to take immediate action and order the removal of debris lying around the poles. SATISH SETH, Kaithal

Stray cattle on the loose in Narwana

STRAY cattle roaming the streets of Narwana have become a nuisance for residents and commuters. Villagers often let their cattle loose when they are no more productive and taking care of them is financially unviable. Gaushalas are unwilling to accept these animals, citing lack of funds. The administration needs to find a solution to this pressing issue at the earliest. RAMESH GUPTA, Narwana