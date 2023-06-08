Poor maintenance of park in Karnal

AS part of the Smart City project, lakhs of rupees were spent on Atal Park in Karnal city. A drain-like structure was renovated, and fountains and colourful lights were installed a few months ago. However, all the lights and fountains have been stolen or damaged, giving it an unsightly appearance. The local authorities must take responsibility for its upkeep. Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

‘Swachh’ roads a distant dream in Tohana

THE Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a government initiative for a cleaner India, seems to be a distant dream in Tohana. On Temple Road, garbage dumped in the open is poorly managed, with stray cattle feeding on the trash. Despite the government’s emphasis on a ‘Clean City, Safe City’, the MC authorities are not serious about solving the problem. VIRENDER TEHRI, Tohana

Kitchen waste being dumped in the open

PEOPLE throw kitchen waste and other garbage in the open, and it attracts stray and domesticated cattle. The MC authorities need to be more circumspect and strictly punish wrongdoers and cattle owners who allow their livestock to roam freely in the Sector 9 area. Imposing a heavy fine is necessary for demonstrative effects. GIAN P KANSAL, Ambala

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]