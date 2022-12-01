Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Poor quality road repair work in Faridabad

THE repair work of the damaged roads taken up by the authorities is of extremely poor quality. We do not witness proper carpeting of the roads but mere patchwork. The potholes are temporarily fixed with bitumen-laced gravel stones, which tend to wither soon. Roads in the Greater Faridabad area are a testimony to the same. Using construction waste to fill potholes is also a common practice. Ram Rattan Narwat, Faridabad

Discrepancies related to data of property IDs

THE Karnal Municipal Corporation has done a commendable job by uploading the data of 1.66 lakh property IDs of residents on the NDC portal, but discrepancies related to name, address, size of property etc. persist. The government must reform the method of calculating property tax. The authorities concerned must decide upon a stipulated time to solve the problem. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Parking problem in twin cities

PEOPLE are forced to park their vehicles on roads as there is no parking arrangement in the buildings of banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Vehicles are haphazardly parked on roads, causing traffic jams. The authorities concerned must solve the problem at the earliest. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar