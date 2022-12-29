Poor quality road repair work in Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say.

Poor quality road repair work

EVEN after a road repair drive was conducted by the local authorities, all the roads in the city are dotted with potholes or are damaged. This is because of the poor quality work that was carried out, which included mere patchwork and not proper carpeting of the roads. The FMDA officials and contractors need to be held accountable for the substandard repair work. Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

Roads encroached upon by street vendors in Karnal

THE shopkeepers in the city make street vendors encroach upon roads to attract customers. This has resulted in a glut of vehicles, especially on the road between Karan and Kalandri Gate. The authorities concerned must address the problem, and launch a drive against these encroachments to offer relief to pedestrians and commuters. Shakti Singh, Karnal. shakti singh, Karnal

Simian scare in Faridabad

RESIDENTS of Sector 31in Industrial Estate of Faridabad are a harassed lot due to a rise in monkey menace. The monkeys not only take away fruits and vegetables from houses, but also attack residents. Recently, several residents suffered injuries because of simian attacks. The district administration must ensure reliable measures against the problem. Jagdeep Arora, Faridabad