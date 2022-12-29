Poor quality road repair work in Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Poor quality road repair work
EVEN after a road repair drive was conducted by the local authorities, all the roads in the city are dotted with potholes or are damaged. This is because of the poor quality work that was carried out, which included mere patchwork and not proper carpeting of the roads. The FMDA officials and contractors need to be held accountable for the substandard repair work. Varun Sheokand, Faridabad
Roads encroached upon by street vendors in Karnal
THE shopkeepers in the city make street vendors encroach upon roads to attract customers. This has resulted in a glut of vehicles, especially on the road between Karan and Kalandri Gate. The authorities concerned must address the problem, and launch a drive against these encroachments to offer relief to pedestrians and commuters. Shakti Singh, Karnal. shakti singh, Karnal
Simian scare in Faridabad
RESIDENTS of Sector 31in Industrial Estate of Faridabad are a harassed lot due to a rise in monkey menace. The monkeys not only take away fruits and vegetables from houses, but also attack residents. Recently, several residents suffered injuries because of simian attacks. The district administration must ensure reliable measures against the problem. Jagdeep Arora, Faridabad
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...