Poor quality work being carried out

THE freshly-laid footpath outside Artemis Hospital in Sector 51 is already damaged. The tiles have come off and the footpath has caved in. The authorities concerned must carry out regular inspections to keep a check on the quality of work being carried out in the city. The GMDA must act!

Amit Chauhan, Gurugram

Simian terror intensifies

SINCE the last few days, simian terror in the Sector 13 residential colony of Bhiwani has become a cause for concern. Monkeys have become more aggressive and could always be seen in an attack mode, targeting senior citizens and children primarily. It has become difficult for the residents to even step out of their houses. The local authorities must not be ignorant towards the problem and must find a solution at the earliest.

Ashok Kumar, Bhiwani

Wrongly-parked vehicles lead to traffic chaos

PEOPLE leave their vehicles unattended in busy markets of the Ambala Sadar area, leading to road blockage and traffic chaos. Most of the times, it is the wrongly-parked vehicles that add to the harassment of the commuters. The MC authorities must penalise the miscreants or violators to curb the problem.

Jagmohan, Ambala

