‘Poor’ response, Haryana withdraws IT Saksham Yuva Scheme after 21 months

Merely 21 months after launching the ‘IT Saksham Yuva Scheme’ amid much fanfare, the Haryana Government has withdrawn it. In a notification issued on April 27 from the Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID), it was mentioned that the “Governor of Haryana is pleased to discontinue the ‘IT Saksham Yuva Scheme, 2024’.”

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During his Budget speech for 2024-25, then CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that, under Mission 60,000, the government intended to provide skill training and employment opportunities to at least 60,000 youth.

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As part of Mission 60,000, under CM Nayab Singh Saini, the Cabinet approved the ‘IT Saksham Yuva Scheme, 2024’ on July 12, 2024, aimed at providing jobs to 5,000 youth in the first phase.

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The scheme was notified on July 25, 2024. And amid much fanfare, CM Saini launched it on August 12, 2024, from Panchkula on the occasion of International Youth Day.

“The scheme didn’t get a good response,” reasoned an official for closing the scheme.

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Another official said, “Apprenticeship schemes exist in other departments too like industry. That is why this scheme is being closed.”

As per the finer details, the scheme was to provide a specially designed three-month training programme to graduates or post-graduates, aged 18-35, with engineering and IT backgrounds.

Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON), Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL) and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Palwal, were to offer the training programmes, including secure coding in Java, DotNet, PHP, web design, networking, web and mobile application development, digital marketing and social media handling to upgrade their skills.

After upgrading their skills, the target was to provide employment opportunities to 5,000 youth across various departments, boards, corporations or registered societies under the Haryana Government or in private entities for up to two years.

After their deployment, Rs 20,000 per month was to be paid to the applicants for the first six months. From the seventh month, Rs 25,000 per month was to be paid. If an applicant is awaiting employment, an unemployment allowance of Rs 10,000 per month was to be provided, but for that, the annual family income was required to be less than Rs 3 lakh.

The total estimated annual scheme cost was Rs 40 crore, including Rs 10 crore for skill training to be borne by HSDM and an unemployment allowance of Rs 30 crore to be borne by CRID.