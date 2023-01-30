Poor road, no school bus facility; worried parents hold protest at Sector 93, Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 29

About 500 residents of Spaze Privvy in Sector 93 of Gurugram took to streets today, seeking a proper road to their society.

Despite promises to the residents, the developer did not provide any access road, and the revenue road under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, Manesar, is already damaged. The residents claim that school buses refuse to come to the society gate, forcing their children to walk down that road. Similar is the case with cabs that refuse to take rides from this society, citing poor condition of the road, added the residents. They said they had been begging for the road since 2018, but nothing had been done so far.

“My husband goes to office early in the morning. My kids’ school bus driver has refused to pick them up because of the damaged road. I cannot drive a car, so I am spending Rs 400 every day on cabs, and even they cancel rides because of the same reason,” said Alka Yadav, a resident.

A local food delivery boy Sukesh said he got a fracture as his vehicle slipped on the way to the society, and ever since, many delivery persons do not take orders for the society residents.

“Having a good concrete road is our right as tax-paying citizens. We are struggling to send our children to school, get auto-rickshaws and cabs. A majority of senior citizens have reported health conditions like disc dislocation. The builder duped us, but even the MC’s road is no good,” said Virender Sharma, president, RWA.

