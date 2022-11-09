Karnal: Poor roads, sanitation key issues for voters

Karnal, November 8
As the panchayat poll are approaching near, candidates for the posts of sarpanch, panch, member zila parishad and member panchayat samiti in various villages of the district are getting complaints of damaged streets, dilapidated condition of ponds, poor cleanliness, streetlights, and others. The candidates are also assuring the people that their works would be done on a priority basis after they (candidates) win the elections.
Even the candidates have prepared their list of works to be done if elected. They can be seen approaching the voters personally with colourful pamphlets and manifestos.
Since the elections of the panchayats are very crucial, most of the people are tightlipped on their choices, but people can be seen making calculations at every nook and corner of streets in most of the villages. An elderly man of Kachwa village said these elections were the root cause of all quarrels and he kept himself at bay.
