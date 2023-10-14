Poor safety infrastructure in Faridabad Fire Department a cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 13

With a tender released for the construction of a new fire station in the city, the Fire Department continues to struggle with inadequate infrastructure.

Despite submitting a proposal about seven years ago for a hydraulic platform to deal with fires in high-rise buildings, the city is yet to get one.

Staff crunch major issue Estimated cost of the new station is around Rs 6 crore

Six fire stations have a staff of around 46 personnel & 26 fire tenders as against the minimum need for 270 personnel & 46 tenders

One station that came up in Sector 46 is lying unused due to legal trouble

“Though a separate department, Haryana Fire and Emergency Service, had come into existence in 2020-21, the authorities concerned are yet to procure the platform, a critical equipment for fire-fighting in high-rise buildings,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

While the city has over 150 high-rise residential and commercial buildings, the department is unable to deal with fire incidents in any building that is higher than 12 metres, claim sources in the local administration.

A Risk to life and property As the need for having a state-of-the-art infrastructure was felt about 12 to 15 years ago when possession of flats in high-rise residential societies were given, residents shifted here believing that the fire safety norms were in place. But failure to have required infrastructure till date points towards risk to life and property. — AK Gaur, a resident

He added that even the order passed by the Haryana Human Rights Commission in this regard has failed to have an impact and that no lesson was learnt from past fire incidents.

According to the officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the tender for a new fire station, which will be the eighth in the series, has been released.

The station will come up in Sector 76 and will cater to the needs of the department in Greater Faridabad area where majority of the high-rise residential societies are located.

Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Satyawan Samriwal said, “The process to procure a hydraulic platform was underway and was likely to materialise soon.”

