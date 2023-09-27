 Poor sanitation conditions in Daultabad village : The Tribune India

  Poor sanitation conditions in Daultabad village
Poor sanitation conditions in Daultabad village

The residents of Daultabad village are struggling with poor sanitation conditions. Due to an inefficient waste collection process, heaps of garbage can be seen lying along the roads, leading to contamination of water and soil. Despite the issue having been brought to the notice of the municipal corporation, no action has been taken in this regard. The authorities should solve the problem on priority. Jairam Yadav, Gurugram

Potholed roads in Ambala Cantt

Residents of the Ambala Cantonment area are dealing with several civic issues such as stray cattle on the roads, non-operational streetlights near a vegetable market and potholed roads. The administration is requested to address these issues and resolve them at the earliest. Jagmohan, Ambala

Damaged bridge in Pinjore colony

After a small bridge was washed away during the recent rains, residents of Pinjore’s Rathpur Colony built a temporary wooden bridge, only 10-ft long, in its place. This bridge is not sturdy and poses a risk to lives of the residents. The authorities concerned must rebuild the bridge at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident and further erosion of soil, which could pose a threat to the adjoining buildings. Babu Ram Dhiman, Pinjore

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

