Poor show by Panchkula Municipal Corporation

It was intriguing and disturbing too to observe that the MC, Panchkula continues to turn a blind eye to the reckless attitude of the some incorrigible residents living near the Civil Dispensary in Sector 8 even as they have been dumping their household waste building materials etc just outside its boundary wall. Let the Panchkula administration shelve its much talked about Swatchh Survekshan, 2022, if it does not mean business on this count. Why come out with all such over-ambitious action plans, if it is not serious about their effective implementation? Vinayak, Panchkula

Karnal civic body creates False property ID

I am a retired scientist. The Karnal Municipal Corporation has created a false property ID of my agricultural land, deliberately. They have identified a tubewell and temporary farm shed as 'dairy farm' and that too in the name of the labourer who works on my farm. I am not in possession of any milch/diary animal since the past four decades. I have submitted representation to the KMC through registered speed post, requesting the authorities to cancel of property ID which was wrongly generated for my agricultural land situated in Dhinga Khera, Railway crossing.

Dr Virender Singh Lather, Karnal

Dhaba being run in residential area

A dhaba is running parallel to House No 660, Sector 7, Panchkula, in the residential area. No action has been taken by the authorities concerned despite request made by the welfare association of Sector 7 to shift the running dhaba from residential complex followed by number of reminders. The commercial activity is a nuisance to those residents living in parallel houses as people smoke in the open, prepare and eat food in the open, throwing garbage and flout swachata norms.

Tilak Dhingra, Panchkula

