‘Poor show’, Punjab and Haryana High Court raps police in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 5

The Haryana Police’s functioning has come under a cloud in a drugs case. Taking note of a case in which the police filed an incomplete challan without the FSL report despite its availability, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the placing of the matter before the state Director-General of Police.

Convey order to DGP The present order be conveyed to the DGP, Haryana, for his information. In case it is so required or desired in accordance with law, further appropriate process may also be followed. Justice JS Puri

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri asserted the FIR pertained to the NDPS Act and no justification or reason had come forward explaining why an incomplete challan was presented without the FSL report despite its availability prior to the challan presentation.

“A strong case of suspicion has arisen with regard to the method or conduct of the investigation by the police officer. Also due to their conduct, the petitioners have been released on default bail although they are entitled under Section 167(2) of the CrPC,” Justice Puri added.

In a criminal case, the challan has to be presented within specified timeframe, or extension in time is required to be sought. Failure to present the challan within the stipulated period gives the accused an “indefeasible right” to get “default” bail, in the absence of extension in time granted by the court.

In its order, the Bench also noticed that a deputy superintendent of police concealed “material fact” regarding grant of bail to an accused by a lower court during the matter’s pendency before the High Court.

The matter was brought to the High Court’s notice after two accused filed petition for the grant of regular bail in the same FIR. Justice Puri observed the state was directed to verify whether a petitioner-accused had filed any other bail application before any other court during the present petition’s pendency.

Palwal DSP, in affidavit dated January 17, stated that the bail application was dismissed by Palwal Additional Sessions Judge on November 24, 2021, and no bail application had been filed. But it was brought to the court’s notice on January 21 that the petitioner had already been granted bail on December 9, 2021. But the DSP did not disclose the same in the affidavit.

Justice Puri added the DSP, in response to a notice asking him to explain the circumstances in which he concealed the material fact, tendered unconditional apology before stating that the investigating officer had not given sufficient information.

Justice Puri added the FSL report was submitted on November 25, 2021, after the expiry of the 180-day period on November 21, 2021. As a result, both the petitioners became entitled to default bail. “The present order be conveyed to the DGP, Haryana, for his information. In case it is so required or desired in accordance with law, further appropriate process may also be followed,” Justice Puri concluded.