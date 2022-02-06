‘Poor show’, Punjab and Haryana High Court raps police in drugs case

‘Poor show’, Punjab and Haryana High Court raps police in drugs case

The Haryana Police’s functioning has come under a cloud in a drugs case. Taking note of a case in which the police filed an incomplete challan without the FSL report despite its availability, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the placing of the matter before the state Director-General of Police. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 5

The Haryana Police’s functioning has come under a cloud in a drugs case. Taking note of a case in which the police filed an incomplete challan without the FSL report despite its availability, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the placing of the matter before the state Director-General of Police.

Convey order to DGP

The present order be conveyed to the DGP, Haryana, for his information. In case it is so required or desired in accordance with law, further appropriate process may also be followed. Justice JS Puri

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri asserted the FIR pertained to the NDPS Act and no justification or reason had come forward explaining why an incomplete challan was presented without the FSL report despite its availability prior to the challan presentation.

“A strong case of suspicion has arisen with regard to the method or conduct of the investigation by the police officer. Also due to their conduct, the petitioners have been released on default bail although they are entitled under Section 167(2) of the CrPC,” Justice Puri added.

In a criminal case, the challan has to be presented within specified timeframe, or extension in time is required to be sought. Failure to present the challan within the stipulated period gives the accused an “indefeasible right” to get “default” bail, in the absence of extension in time granted by the court.

In its order, the Bench also noticed that a deputy superintendent of police concealed “material fact” regarding grant of bail to an accused by a lower court during the matter’s pendency before the High Court.

The matter was brought to the High Court’s notice after two accused filed petition for the grant of regular bail in the same FIR. Justice Puri observed the state was directed to verify whether a petitioner-accused had filed any other bail application before any other court during the present petition’s pendency.

Palwal DSP, in affidavit dated January 17, stated that the bail application was dismissed by Palwal Additional Sessions Judge on November 24, 2021, and no bail application had been filed. But it was brought to the court’s notice on January 21 that the petitioner had already been granted bail on December 9, 2021. But the DSP did not disclose the same in the affidavit.

Justice Puri added the DSP, in response to a notice asking him to explain the circumstances in which he concealed the material fact, tendered unconditional apology before stating that the investigating officer had not given sufficient information.

Justice Puri added the FSL report was submitted on November 25, 2021, after the expiry of the 180-day period on November 21, 2021. As a result, both the petitioners became entitled to default bail. “The present order be conveyed to the DGP, Haryana, for his information. In case it is so required or desired in accordance with law, further appropriate process may also be followed,” Justice Puri concluded.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

2
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

3
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

4
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

5
Punjab

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

6
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

7
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

8
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

9
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

10
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal to undergo health check-up at Mohali's Fortis

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

England win toss, elect to bat in U-19 World Cup final against India

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana’s top official

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official

The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab’s CM face today

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today

Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over ENA ‘diversion’

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'

Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...

Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...

Cities

View All

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh Mayor launches drive to rid city of plastic

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

Highest voter population ratio in Gill, lowest in Ludhiana South

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!