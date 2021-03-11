Poor upkeep of Sector 20 T-junction in Panchkula

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Poor upkeep of Sec 20 T-junction

Panchkula is more or less a replica of city beautiful Chandigarh. The roundabouts of Panchkula are properly maintained, but the only T-junction on the main market road of Sector 20 needs attention of the Municipal Corporation authorities as heaps of garbage has been accumulated there. Naresh Kumar Singhal, Panchkula

Rise in stray animals menace in Y’nagar

The menace of stray animals is causing a lot of problems in twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Besides disrupting traffic movement, strays on roads are a major factor behind increasing accidents as well. Herds of cows and buffaloes can be seen roaming freely on roads, streets and busy areas. The authorities of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation should take some concrete steps to deal with the problem of strays. Satbir Singh, Yamunanagar

Street-lights not installed

Despite repeated requests from residents and complaints on the CM Window, street-lights have not been installed in Kanhaiya City, Sector 2, Karnal, for the past many years. The district administration is requested to issue directions to the MC and install street-lights on all electric poles at the earliest. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Illegal construction obstructs traffic

Concrete platforms constructed by shopkeepers on Kaithal’s busiest Chhatrawas Road, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Railway Road, Ashoka Cinema Road, Malgodown Road and other places outside shops have become a cause of nuisance for commuters. Encroachments are occupying the roads for many years, but the Municipal Council fail to act against the violation. Such encroachments obstruct the smooth flow of vehicles, resulting in traffic jams. Satish Seth, Kaithal