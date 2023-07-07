 Poplar wood being supplied illegally : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Poplar wood being supplied illegally

Poplar wood being supplied illegally

Timber market auction given the go-by | 3 marketing board officials in trouble

Poplar wood being supplied illegally

Tractor-trailers loaded with poplar wood in Yamunanagar. file



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, July 6

Poplar wood is reportedly being supplied directly to plywood factories of Yamunanagar district without an open auction of the wood in the timber market. This illegal business practice is being done to evade 2 per cent market committee fee and 18 per cent GST.

Attempt to evade 2 per cent market committee fee and 18 per cent GST

This fraud came to the fore when the secretary-cum-executive officer of Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB), Yamunanagar, Gaurav Arya, carried out checking of tractor-trailers loaded with poplar and eucalyptus wood in Yamunanagar area on July 3.

In this fraud, the involvement of three officials of the HSAMB was also found.

During checking, 10 tractor-trailers loaded with poplar wood, which were being sent to plywood factories without being weighed and without an open auction in the timber market.

Sources claimed that this illegal trade had been going on in timber markets of Mandauli village (Yamunanagar area) and Manakpur village (Jagadhri area) for long.

The 2 per cent market fee is paid by the plywood factory owners (buyers of the wood) to the HSAMB as per weight and the rate of the wood is fixed through the auction process.

The HSAMB has installed weigh bridges in the timber markets, but a number of tractor-trailers are skipping it.

“We found that 10 tractor-trailers were carrying poplar wood without following the due process. Three officials of the HSAMB were found involved. I have written to the higher authorities of the HSAMB seeking an action against them,” said Gaurav Arya.

The plywood industry of Yamunanagar district, comprising about 350 plywood factories and 700 peeling factories, band mills and chipper factories, had been getting a supply of about 2 lakh quintal poplar wood (including some quantity of eucalyptus wood) every day before the lockdown was imposed in the country due to Covid in March 2020.

However, now the industry is getting less than 1 lakh quintal poplar wood every day due to several reasons, including a fall in the plantation of poplar saplings.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
World

Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats

3
Nation

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

4
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

5
Nation

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

6
Science Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

7
World

Prachanda’s remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal; Opposition demands PM’s resignation

8
Nation

Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

9
Nation

PM Modi to dedicate to nation six-lane greenfield expressway section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8

10
Nation

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

I’m NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...

Competition fine, not cheating: Twitter threatens to sue Meta over ‘copycat' Threads platform

Competition fine, not cheating: Twitter threatens to sue Meta over ‘copycat' Threads platform

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Freedom of expression doesn’t mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

US asks court not to stop 26/11 accused Rana’s extradition

US asks court not to stop 26/11 accused Rana's extradition

India wants his custody for trial in Mumbai attack case


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Metro bus service resumes partially

Tangled wires, cables mar beauty of Green Avenue

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: CHB to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

FIR against Mahira Homes for submitting forged papers

Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy scam cases

CBI books defence firm for Rs 30-crore loan fraud

GST collection up 15% in first quarter, says Kejriwal

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Man’s body with severed head found

Now, cops to carry gadgets for smart policing

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents

5 plays enacted at 'Garden Natak Mela'