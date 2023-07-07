Poplar wood being supplied illegally

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, July 6

Poplar wood is reportedly being supplied directly to plywood factories of Yamunanagar district without an open auction of the wood in the timber market. This illegal business practice is being done to evade 2 per cent market committee fee and 18 per cent GST.

This fraud came to the fore when the secretary-cum-executive officer of Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB), Yamunanagar, Gaurav Arya, carried out checking of tractor-trailers loaded with poplar and eucalyptus wood in Yamunanagar area on July 3.

In this fraud, the involvement of three officials of the HSAMB was also found.

During checking, 10 tractor-trailers loaded with poplar wood, which were being sent to plywood factories without being weighed and without an open auction in the timber market.

Sources claimed that this illegal trade had been going on in timber markets of Mandauli village (Yamunanagar area) and Manakpur village (Jagadhri area) for long.

The 2 per cent market fee is paid by the plywood factory owners (buyers of the wood) to the HSAMB as per weight and the rate of the wood is fixed through the auction process.

The HSAMB has installed weigh bridges in the timber markets, but a number of tractor-trailers are skipping it.

“We found that 10 tractor-trailers were carrying poplar wood without following the due process. Three officials of the HSAMB were found involved. I have written to the higher authorities of the HSAMB seeking an action against them,” said Gaurav Arya.

The plywood industry of Yamunanagar district, comprising about 350 plywood factories and 700 peeling factories, band mills and chipper factories, had been getting a supply of about 2 lakh quintal poplar wood (including some quantity of eucalyptus wood) every day before the lockdown was imposed in the country due to Covid in March 2020.

However, now the industry is getting less than 1 lakh quintal poplar wood every day due to several reasons, including a fall in the plantation of poplar saplings.