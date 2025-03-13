Popli emerges victorious in Hisar

BJP candidate Praveen Popli secured a massive victory in the Hisar mayoral elections, defeating his closest rival, Congress candidate Krishan Singhal, by a margin of 64,456 votes.

According to the State Election Commission, Popli bagged 96,329 votes, while Singhal secured 31,873 votes. A total of seven candidates contested for the mayoral post, while 116 were in fray for 20 ward seats.

The BJP won 17 out of total 20 wards. Independent candidates secured victories in two wards — Ward Nos 6 and 8. The Congress managed to win just one ward. Its candidate, Satyawan Pannu, won the elections from Ward No 19 by a narrow margin of 88 votes.

Advertisement

Independent candidates Usha and Ravi Saini won from Ward Nos. 6 and 8, respectively. Usha defeated BJP’s Sumitra Khanna.

Bawani Khera goes

Advertisement

to saffron party

BJP candidate Sunder Sharma won the elections for the post of president for Bawani Khera Municipality in Bhiwani district. Independent candidates registered victories in the municipal committee elections in Loharu and Siwani in Bhiwani district.

Sunder Sharma defeated Independent candidate Pankaj by a margin of 1,385 votes. In Loharu, Independent candidate Pradeep Kumar won by 43 votes, defeating Independent Ram Bhagat, with no BJP or Congress candidates contesting the poll. Independent candidate Vandana Kedia from Siwani won the elections by 1,251 votes against Anu Lohia, also an independent candidate.

In Jind district, BJP’s Sanjay Kumar secured president’s post in the Julana Municipal Committee by 671 votes, defeating Independent candidate Sunil Kumar.

In Hisar district, Independent candidate Shamsher Singh won the president’s post in the Narnaund Municipal Committee by 478 votes, defeating Independent Kuldeep Gautam, with no BJP or Congress candidates in the fray.