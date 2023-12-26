Poppy seed smuggler held from Jharkhand

Chandigarh, December 25
The main accused in the seizure of poppy seeds worth Rs 3 crore from KMP toll plaza in Palwal district in October was arrested in Jharkhand, Haryana Police said on Monday.
A police spokesperson said the arrested accused, Vivek alias Dablu, has two prior cases registered against him in Jharkhand. Through continuous investigation, the spokesperson said, the inter-state smuggler was arrested from Chatra and efforts were being made to obtain police remand.
Acting on a tip-off, the Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau had intercepted a truck at KMP toll plaza in October and seized over 40 quintals of chura poppy — a banned narcotic substance.
The truck was going to Jodhpur in Rajasthan from Jharkhand via Haryana. Two people from Rajasthan had been arrested at the spot.
