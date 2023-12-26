Poppy seed smuggler held from Jharkhand

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

The main accused in the seizure of poppy seeds worth Rs 3 crore from KMP toll plaza in Palwal district in October was arrested in Jharkhand, Haryana Police said on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the arrested accused, Vivek alias Dablu, has two prior cases registered against him in Jharkhand. Through continuous investigation, the spokesperson said, the inter-state smuggler was arrested from Chatra and efforts were being made to obtain police remand.

Acting on a tip-off, the Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau had intercepted a truck at KMP toll plaza in October and seized over 40 quintals of chura poppy — a banned narcotic substance.

The truck was going to Jodhpur in Rajasthan from Jharkhand via Haryana. Two people from Rajasthan had been arrested at the spot.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jharkhand #Palwal