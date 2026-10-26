Population explosion, lack of migration clues keep Rakhigarhi researchers looking for answers in ancient DNA

The absence of evidence of large-scale migration, an unprecedented population explosion and the awaited results of DNA analysis of Late Harappan remains are among the key aspects being examined by researchers studying the findings from the Harappan site at Rakhigarhi.

Dr Niraj Rai, a scientist at the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, told The Tribune that the results of further DNA analysis could help establish when Steppe pastoralist ancestry entered the region and shed light on subsequent population movements.

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“We are waiting for the outcome of more DNA analysis to establish when Steppe pastoralist ancestry entered the region and to understand how subsequent population movements shaped its genetic history,” he said.

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Dr Rai said the excavations had pointed to a population explosion in the Rakhigarhi region around 4,000 years ago. “The scale of population growth was unusual, and researchers have not witnessed a comparable pattern elsewhere in history or even in the present-day world. Couples used to have an average of 10 offspring, and all of them survived, while there was no evidence of a major epidemic such as plague during that period,” he said. He added that epidemics causing massive human losses occurred around 1000-800 BC.

The BSIP scientist, who worked extensively on the Rakhigarhi excavations, said the findings pointed to a well-developed settlement that served as an administrative centre.

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“Unlike Lothal, which was a smaller settlement but an important centre of trade and movement of people, Rakhigarhi appears to have been a major habitation where people chose to settle permanently,” he said.

Rai said the available evidence did not point to any major migration from Rakhigarhi until around 1800 BC. He also questioned the theory that drought had caused the decline of the Indus Valley Civilisation in the region, stating that the excavations had not yielded evidence of drought during that period.

“There is evidence of the availability of water resources, including ponds and rivers, as well as the cultivation of wheat and rice — factors that supported habitation in the region,” he said, adding that rainfall patterns in the area needed to be considered while examining the theory that drought had triggered the movement of people away from the settlement.

The findings pointed to local agriculture, the absence of evidence of large-scale migration from Rakhigarhi and the contribution of the region’s ancient population to the ancestry of modern Indians, he said. He added that the study had suggested a link between Rakhigarhi ancestry and people in South India, including the Pillayar community of Tamil Nadu.

He said DNA samples collected during excavations earlier this year appeared to belong to the Late Harappan period, particularly those dating to around 1000-500 BC. The samples could provide further insights into the arrival of Steppe-related ancestry in the region.

“The results could help researchers better understand the timing of population movements and ancestry,” he said.