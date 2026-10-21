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Home / Haryana / Portal errors in crop details hit farmers in three Sirsa villages

Portal errors in crop details hit farmers in three Sirsa villages

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:24 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Growers from the Kalanwali area explain their problems related to the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal to farmer leader Lakhwinder Aulakh.
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Farmers in Panjmala, Thiraj and Alikan villages of Sirsa district have reported errors in crop details on the Haryana government’s ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal, alleging incorrect entries are creating problems in selling their produce at the MSP.

Farmers from the Kalanwali tehsil said crops recorded on the portal did not match those growing in their fields. According to their complaints, bajra was entered as guava, cotton as paddy, and paddy as cotton during the verification process. They said the mismatch in records was affecting the sale of their crops in mandis at MSP.

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The issue was raised during a visit to Panjmala village by Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh, who met farmers and heard their complaints.

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Aulakh said the portal-related problems were forcing the farmers to make repeated visits to government offices. He alleged errors in crop verification were causing unnecessary difficulties and demanded senior officials send a team to the affected villages to conduct fresh verification.

He also sought action against employees found responsible for incorrect entries.

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Commenting on the use of technology in agriculture, Aulakh questioned why satellite-based monitoring was used to track activities in fields which, according to him, did not provide effective assistance when crop verification errors or crop losses occurred.

Farmers warned they would stage a protest outside the tehsil office if the issue was not resolved soon. The farmers have sought correction of their crop records so that they can sell their produce without further difficulties.

Fatehabad District Agriculture Officer Dr VK Phogat, who also holds additional charge of Sirsa, said farmers facing such issues should visit the Agriculture Department office and register their complaints. He assured their problems would be addressed and any technical fault would be rectified promptly.

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