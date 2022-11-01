 Portal launched to auction gifts received by CM Khattar : The Tribune India

Portal launched to auction gifts received by CM Khattar

'CM dashboard' having real-time data of all departmentts started too

ML Khattar addresses the media in Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched an e-Uphar portal to auction the gifts received by him during various functions.

Holding a press conference today, the Chief Minister said various gifts received by him would be put up for auction on the portal.

“The base bid amount will be fixed and the payment will be directly transferred to the CM’s Relief Fund, which will be used for the welfare of the state residents,” Khattar added.

“I don’t take expensive gifts. But sometimes you don’t know the actual cost. Once, someone gifted me a pen, which cost Rs 1 lakh. We can auction such gifts for the CM’s Relief Fund… I have got 3,000-3,500 books as gifts in the past few years,” the CM said.

On the occasion, he also launched a ‘CM dashboard’, an IT platform, having real-time data of all departments. “Under this, the live monitoring of every department at the block, district, and panchayat levels will be done. Along with this, the minute-to-minute details of the working of the government functionaries will be done,” Khattar added.

The portal will also have information about the high-level decisions taken by the administrative wing on all major schemes. This would enable the tracking of the methodology and analysis of the reports and further help in valuable comparison between the old and new data, Khattar added.

Notably, this dashboard has been developed in-house with the state-of-the-art business intelligence software. The portal would be greatly beneficial in taking the state government’s ambition of good governance, the CM said.

Talking about Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh holding online satsangs while being on parole, the CM said, “The law will take its own course. The parole has been granted as per the jail manual.”

Khattar further said there was around 25 per cent reduction in stubble-burning cases in Haryana whereas in Punjab, close to 14,000 cases had been recorded. He said soon the MSP on stubble would be announced as a committee was looking into it. “The paddy stubble is being used in the thermal power and ethanol plants.”

Giving details, Khattar said, “A common entrance test is being conducted for Group C posts, in which more than 11 lakh students are appearing. The exam will be conducted across Haryana, except Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind and Nuh as these places are prone to cheating.”

On the Adampur bypoll, the CM said, “The Congress leaders have vanished from the field and only a father-son duo is campaigning. They couldn’t get a leader from Adampur to contest. They have to get the candidate from outside.”

