Portal system failed farmers, claims Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the portal system had earlier denied MSP to farmers, and now it would deny them fertilisers. He added that the BJP-JJP government proved to be a complete failure in providing compensation, MSP and timely fertilisers to farmers.

“After a long agitation, the government had promised to buy the crop of sunflower farmers on MSP, but it went back on its own promise and closed the portal. Now, farmers are wandering from door to door to sell their crops. Similarly, maize, with an MSP of Rs 1,962, is being sold at less than Rs 1,000,” he said.

“Earlier, mustard, paddy and wheat farmers also had to sell their crops at a loss. It is surprising that after the failure of the portal system in every case, the government now wants to impose it on fertilisers as well. The portal system which was depriving farmers of MSP and compensation is now going to deprive them of fertilisers,” he added.

“Farmers across the state, including those of Charkhi Dadri, allege that the government has paid only nominal compensation to barely 20 per cent of the farmers for the damages caused by unseasonal rains and refused to give compensation to 80 per cent farmers,” said Hooda.

“All previous governments have been giving compensation to farmers on the basis of the report of special girdawari prepared by patwari. Farmers of various districts are demanding compensation in the same manner and are raising slogan “Remove Portal, Save Agriculture,” he said.