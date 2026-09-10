A big portion of the ceiling at the chemistry block of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) suddenly collapsed on Thursday. No student was in the room at the time of the accident and no injuries have been reported.

It was not the first such incident. A large portion of the wall on the upper floor of the same block had broken off and collapsed in May. Suresh Kumar, president, DCRUST non-teaching employees’ union, said a written complaint about the entire incident had been provided to the university and immediate repairs for the building had been demanded at the time. “However, it is very unfortunate that the university administration has not taken the issue seriously in the last four months. Now, once again a big portion of the ceiling has collapsed. This is clearly a failure of the administration,” Kumar added.

Advertisement

“The accident raises concern over the working of the university administration and shows its negligence in matters of student safety. They are only interested in their chair and extension,” said the union leader. The union demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and immediate repair of the dilapidated building. It further demanded strict action against the officials found responsible.

Advertisement

The union warned that if the university administration didn’t address its demands promptly, it would be forced to organise an agitation for the students’ safety.