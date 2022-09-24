Karnal: Portion of Mayor Dhaba on National Highway-44 demolished

Karnal, September 23
A team of the town planning wing of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday demolished an “illegal” portion of Mayor Dhaba, one of the oldest dhabas on the National Highway-44.
As per the authorities, around 700 sqm was approved for the dhaba, but the owner got it constructed on an extended area illegally.
“We have also been receiving complaints that anti-social elements were sitting here and causing nuisance. A major portion of the dhaba was illegally constructed, so the town planning wing has taken this action. We provided police support to them,” said inspector Mohan Lal, in charge, CIA-2.
RS Batth, District Town Planner (DTP), said they had demolished the portion which was illegally constructed. He made it clear that action would be taken against all the dhabas constructed illegally.
