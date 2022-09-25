Portion of service road caves in at Gurugam

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 24

Intermittent heavy rain in Gurugram for three days has been disastrous for city residents. A part of the IFFCO Chowk service road caved in due to continuous heavy rain. Waterlogging was in multiple stretches in the city, causing woes for the residents. Traffic congestion was reported from different parts of the city. Since the past three days, there is no supply of milk in the city.The traffic police personnel and teams of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority were pressed into service to manage the traffic and drain out the water. There was heavy waterlogging mainly at the service lane of Highway near Narsinghpur. Power outages were also reported from some areas yesterday. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority declared closure of all across the underpasses in the city for public use during themonsoon non- motorised transport while the traffic police also issued an advisory on diversion and congestion.