PO’s kin attack police, two hurt

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 11

An FIR has been registered in connection with the attack on a police team that had gone to arrest a proclaimed offender (PO).

The family members of a proclaimed offender had allegedly attacked a team of the crime unit, Manesar, around 10 pm on Tuesday as it reached the PO’s house at Dinokari village to arrest him. Two police personnel were injured in the attack.

The accused’s kin managed to free the accused from the police custody once, but the police later arrested the accused.

The SI said they had received secret information about the PO. Subsequently the SI, along with three other police personnel, reached Budhram’s house in a police vehicle. They found Budhram standing at the gate of his house and took him into police custody.

In his complaint, the SI stated, “When we were taking away Budhram, he started making loud noises and called his family members, including his father Sardar Singh, brother Dharmbir, mother Bhateri Devi and sister Asha, who caught me from behind. They were carrying sticks and bricks in their hands and shouted at the police team, saying we could not take away Budhram.”

“His brother threw bricks on the police vehicle and smashed the rear panes. The accused’s mother hit the head constable Dharmender with a stick while his sister Asha hit ASI Anil Kumar and finally freed the accused. We later started chasing Budhram and finally caught him around a kilometre away,” he added.

“An FIR was registered in this regard on Wednesday. We are conducting raids to nab the accused family members of Budhram,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of the Bilaspur police station.

