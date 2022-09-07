Posh only in name, HSVP sectors in Rohtak lack civic amenities

Rohtak, September 6
Residents of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors in Rohtak are grappling with the lack of basic civic amenities such as sanitation, commutable roads, efficient sewerage, well-maintained parks and streetlights etc.
The hapless residents of the posh sectors feel threatened by troupe of monkeys and other stray animals roaming around unchecked and rising incidents of crime.
The civic infrastructure in the sectors is crumbling with the roads, footpaths, streetlights and parks etc crying for maintenance.
However, the authorities concerned seem to be oblivious of the multifarious difficulties being faced by the residents in their day-to-day life.
“We have been living in Sector 1 for about two decades. Sanitation and the condition of roads has deteriorated. The number of stray animals has also increased. The civic infrastructure requires regular maintenance, which is not being done,” rues Narinder, a resident. The residents of HSVP sectors maintain that they have been apprising the local authorities of the prevailing conditions repeatedly, but their concerns have not been addressed.
Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra says that he has written to the Chief Minister for a special grant of Rs 10 crore for the repair and reconstruction of roads in Rohtak city, but to no avail.
A delegation of the All Sectors Residents Welfare Association, comprising representatives of different HSVP sectors, met the district authorities, including the Rohtak Mayor and the deputy commissioner, and aired their grievances.
In a representation handed over to them, the association has demanded that the water and sewerage pipelines of the HSVP sectors be replaced, badly broken roads repaired, CCTV cameras installed, parks maintained and effective steps taken to rid the residents of stray animals. Whether the authorities “concerned” take any prompt and concrete action to address the concerns of the sectors’ residents or their latest representations also get buried under heaps of government files remains to be seen.
Maintenance lacking
Sanitation and the condition of roads has deteriorated. The number of stray animals has also increased. The civic infrastructure requires maintenance, which is not being done. Narinder, resident
No grant for repair work
I have written to the Chief Minister for a special grant of Rs 10 crore for the repair and reconstruction of roads in Rohtak city, but all in vain. Bharat Bhushan Batra, Rohtak MLA
Paucity of funds stalled repair work
The repair and reconstruction of roads was stalled due to paucity of funds. As soon as the state government releases funds, we will resume the development work. Manmohan Goyal, mayor
