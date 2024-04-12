Posing as cops, thugs dupe man of Rs 24 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 11

Posing as cops and a courier company employees, unidentified cyber thugs allegedly duped a local resident of Rs 24 lakh.

As per the complaint filed by Shashank Yadav, a resident of Sector 40, a man claiming to be the employee of a courier company called him, claiming that a package addressed to him contained illegal goods and drugs.

“The cyber thugs, posing as police officers, talked to me through video calls and took information related to my bank accounts. They transferred out a total of Rs 24 lakh through several online transactions on the pretext of security,” the complainant said.

He said the accused claimed that his money would be returned, but after he transferred the money, they switched off their mobile phones. “That is when I realised that I had been duped and approached the police,” Yadav added. Following his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber East police station.

